Laois name team and subs ahead of Leinster Football championship clash with Westmeath on Sunday

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke has named his starting 15 and his subs ahead of their Leinster championship opener against Westmeath on Sunday.

O'Connor Park in Tullamore will stage the game with a 1.30pm throw in and the Kerry man has made two changes to the team that lost to Down in a relegation play off last month.

Both changes are in the defence with stalwart Mark Timmons and Portarlington's Robbie Piggott dropping to the bench with Seamus Lacey and Trevor Collins coming into the starting 15.

Danny O'Reilly moves to wing back with Seamus Lacey reverting to the number three shirt while Collins comes in as a straight swap for Piggot at corner back.

It is knockout championship action on Sunday for the first time since 2000 and interestingly, it was Westmeath, in Tullamore, that Laois faced 21 years ago the last time the Leinster championship was a straight knockout.

Laois boss Quirke has been critical of the GAA in the lead up to the game claiming they showed a lack of imagination by not having some sort of second chance for teams.

The game will be shown live on GAAGO while 500 supporters will be able to attend the game.

The Laois team in full is as follows

LAOIS: Niall Corbet; Trevor Collins, Seamus Lacey, Gareth Dillon; Danny O’Reilly, Colm Begley, Paddy O’Sullivan; Kieran Lillis, John O’Loughlin; Sean Byrne, Evan O’Carroll, Eoin Lowry; Paul Kingston, Donie Kingston, Colm Murphy.

Subs: Matthew Byron, Mark Timmons, Robbie Piggott, Ross Munnelly, Diarmuid Whelan, Gary Walsh, Mark Barry, Brian Daly, Eoin Buggie, Finbarr Crowley and Sean O'Flynn.