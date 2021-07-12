Laois learn opponents in All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers

Laois learn opponents in All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Following on from their heroic win over Antrim on Saturday, Laois have been dealt a tough draw in the next round of the All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers.

They have been drawn against Waterford, who contested the All Ireland final in 2020 and who were knocked out of the Munster championship by Clare last month. 

The other first round qualifier will see Wexford take on Clare and the latest installment of the Davy Fitzgerald v Brian Lohan managerial battle.

Both games, at neutral venues, will take place this weekend with fixtures to be confirmed later today by the GAA

With the pressure off and relegation worries eased, Laois can go and have a real cut off them but in truth, the bigger picture for Laois hurling is that the upcoming league relegation play off against Westmeath is arguably a more important game than their up coming championship clash with Waterford.

Laois are in bonus territory when it comes to the championship but a league relegation would set them back and see them down to Division 2 for 2022.

With Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh cup final this weekend, their confidence levels will be high but Laois themselves should get a new lease of life from that win over Antrim.

That league playoff was originally set for the weekend of August 7/8 in Croke Park before an All Ireland semi final but that may be brought forward should Westmeath and Laois come to an agreement.

Camross mean business with third straight league win to book league semi final berth

Heroic Laois overcome sending off and Antrim rally to maintain Liam McCarthy status

It was a first win of the year for Cheddar Plunkett's men and what a time to deliver it

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie