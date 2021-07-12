Laois learn opponents in All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers

Following on from their heroic win over Antrim on Saturday, Laois have been dealt a tough draw in the next round of the All Ireland senior hurling qualifiers.

They have been drawn against Waterford, who contested the All Ireland final in 2020 and who were knocked out of the Munster championship by Clare last month.

The other first round qualifier will see Wexford take on Clare and the latest installment of the Davy Fitzgerald v Brian Lohan managerial battle.

Both games, at neutral venues, will take place this weekend with fixtures to be confirmed later today by the GAA

With the pressure off and relegation worries eased, Laois can go and have a real cut off them but in truth, the bigger picture for Laois hurling is that the upcoming league relegation play off against Westmeath is arguably a more important game than their up coming championship clash with Waterford.

Laois are in bonus territory when it comes to the championship but a league relegation would set them back and see them down to Division 2 for 2022.

With Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh cup final this weekend, their confidence levels will be high but Laois themselves should get a new lease of life from that win over Antrim.

That league playoff was originally set for the weekend of August 7/8 in Croke Park before an All Ireland semi final but that may be brought forward should Westmeath and Laois come to an agreement.