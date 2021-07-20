Search our Archive

Fixtures confirmed for 2020 Laois senior football semi finals and senior hurling final

Ballyfin's Aidan Keenaghan in action

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA have confirmed the date, times and venues for the 2020 Senior football championship semi finals in their latest batch of fixtures that were released on Monday evening.

Covid-19 put a halt to the championship last Autumn but now, Emo, Graiguecullen, Portarlington and Ballyfin finally have a road map in their quest for County title glory.

Both semi finals will be played at MW Hire O'Moore Park with the clash of Emo and Graiguecullen kicking things off on Friday August 6 with a throw in time of 7.30.

The following evening, August 7, will see Portarlington and Ballyfin square up to each other at Laois HQ with a 7pm throw in time allocated for that one. Portarlington and Ballyfin will also meet in the opening round of the 2021 championship when that kicks off.

The two teams that meet in the final will only have a week to prepare for the final with the showpiece down for decision on Sunday August 15.

Saturday August 14 will see 2020 Laois senior hurling final down for decision with Borris-Kilcotton taking on Clough-Ballacolla in O'Moore Park at 7pm.

