Laois Camogie team named for opening championship clash

The Laois Intermediate Camogie team get their championship campaign underway on Saturday and manager John Desmond has announced his starting 15.

They take on Derry in O'Moore Park at 2.30pm as they look to kickstart their championship hopes with a win on home soil.

Having reached the semi final last year where they were beaten by Antrim, all involved will be hoping they can kick on make the step up to senior level.

Derry were beaten by eventual winners Down in last year's championship and having the game on home soil is a massive advantage given the length of trip that Derry will have especially considering the current weather the Country is experiencing.

With Kerry and Tipperary also in their group, Laois will fancy their chances of coming out of the group having beaten Kerry in last year's championship.

With the top two in the group progressing to the knockout stages, Laois will be hoping to carry on their momentum having beaten Dublin in a relegation play off last month to hold on to their league status after a disappointing regular league campaign.

The team and subs in full is as follows;

TEAM: Aedin Lowry; Laura Finlay, Roisin Kilmartin, Katie Dunican; Alison McEvoy, Clodagh Tynan, Sarah Creagh; Jessie Quinlan, Alice Walsh; Cathy Galbraith, Aimee Collier, Sarah Cuddy; Aisling O’Dea, Grainne Hyland, Liaden C-Fennell.

SUBS: Roisin Dowling, Karla Whelan, Niamh Coss, Rachel Bergin, Jade Bergin, Luisne Delaney, Ellen Meagher, Enya Carroll, Meabh Deegan, Sarah Fleming, Grainne O’Reilly, Andrea Scully, Casey Conroy, Laura Marie Maher, Chloe O’Riordan