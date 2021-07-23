Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Former Portlaoise Panthers star powers Ireland to semi finals in Basketball European championships

Former Portlaoise Panthers star powers Ireland to semi finals in Basketball European championships

Claire Melia in action for Ireland against Malta

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

A former Portlaoise Panthers star was in top form as Ireland progressed to the semi finals of the European Basketball Championship for small Countries.

Claire Melia hit 19 points and collected 13 rebounds as the Irish team defeated Malta 78-48 on Thursday to progress to the semi finals on Saturday.

Melia was in un-playable form as she ruled to roost and along with her 19 points, she also proved very effective in collecting rebounds and launching attacks. She also chipped in with four assists and a steal throughout the 40 minutes

Originally from Kildare, Melia is a well known figure around the Portlaoise Panthers and indeed the Town itself and gave many great years of service to the club.

The 24 year old is now a key member of the Ireland team and they will be hoping to kick on over the weekend and land the big prize.

Laois Camogie team named for opening championship clash

Laois teenager Captains Ireland under 15 soccer team

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie