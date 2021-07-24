Powerful Portarlington defeat St Joseph's to set up tantilising Division 1 league final with Portlaoise

Portarlington are in flying form lately and showing exactly why they are the big favourites to win the delayed 2020 championship in a few weeks time. Martin Murphy's charges comfortably dispatched of St Joseph's in this Division 1 league semi-final to advance and set up a date with Portlaoise next week.

Portarlington 3-12

St Joseph’s 0-7

The game in McCann Park started off fairly evenly, with brothers David and Colm Murphy scoring for Portarlington, while Matthew Campion and Seamus Farrelly scored for St Joseph's. However, Portarlington, who played with the wind in the first half, went into the water break with a two point cushion following efforts from Jake Foster (free) and Scott Osbourne (45').

Colm Murphy converted another free after the eater break, before Portarlington got the first of their three goals. Ronan Coffey picked out Colm Murphy in the square with a lovely ball in, and while Colm Murphy's shot was saved by Dan Dunne, Rioghan Murphy finished the rebound home soccer-style.

Aidan Brennan and Brian Daly (free) points kept St Joseph's within touching distance, but Portarlington were awarded a penalty down the opposite end to break the away side's momentum. Coffey was hauled down by Adam Campion, and Coffey himself stepped up to coolly convert the spot-kick.

Colm Murphy knocked over a further two more points and also saw a goal chance come thundering off the crossbar, as Portarlington led 2-7 to 0-4 at half-time.

Dylan Doyle kicked off the scoring for the second-half for the St Joseph's men, as they had the advantage of the breeze this half. However, they failed to utilise it with some wayward passing and Portarlington kept the scoreboard ticking over.

David and Colm Murphy (free) kicked over scores, and then the third and final goal of the game arrived, which put an end to any St Joseph's hopes of turning this around. Colm Murphy broke a few tackles and played a give and go with Ronan Coffey before Colm found his brother David, who fired home.

Jake Foster, Ronan Coffey and David Murphy all raised further white flags for Portarlington, and while Aidan Brennan and Matthew Campion landed the last two scores of the game for St Joseph's, they were well beaten in this one.

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: David Murphy 1-3, Colm Murphy 0-5 (0-1 free), Ronan Coffey 1-1 (1-0 pen), Rioghan Murphy 1-0, Jake Foster 0-2, Scott Osbourne 0-1 45’

Team: Scott Osbourne; Dean Foster, Robbie Pigott, Alex Mohan; Stuart Mulpeter, Paddy O’Sullivan, Colin Slevin; Keith Bracken, Eoin McCann; Rioghan Murphy, Ronan Coffey, Adam Ryan; Jake Foster, David Murphy, Colm Murphy. Subs: Johnny Fulham for Foster (15 mins), Stevie Lyons for Mohan (28 mins, inj), Stephen O’Neill for O’Sullivan (37 mins, inj), Jordan Fitzpatrick for R Murphy (44 mins, inj, Eoin Kennedy for Fulham (45 mins)

ST JOSEPH’S

Scorers: Matthew Campion and Aidan Brennan 0-2, Seamus Farrelly, Brian Daly (free) and Dylan Doyle (free) 0-1 each

Team: Dan Dunne; Tom Dunne, Aidan Brennan, Jamie Kelly; Lir McDonad, Adam Campion, Noel Leech; Brian Daly, Mindy Dempsey; Matthew Campion, Oisin Hooney, Michael Keogh; Seamus Farrell, Dylan Doyle, Enda Butler. Subs: Josh Lacey for Butler (40 mins)

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)