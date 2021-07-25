Scully continues free scoring form and Dunphy impresses as Borris-Kilcotton book league final berth

Borris-Kilcotton, who are also preparing for the delayed 2020 Championship final in a few weeks time, booked their place in the league final thanks to goals from Aaron Dunphy, Stephen Dunphy and Joe Campion. They will face Rathdowney-Errill, who stunned Camross with a late goal.

ALL COUNTY SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE SEMI FINAL

Borris-Kilcotton 3-16

Abbeyleix 1-15

Abbeyleix started brightly and went 0-3 to 0-1 up early doors, with midfielder Fionan Mahony swinging over two excellent scores, while full-forward Aaron Brennan blasted over a free as well.

Borris-Kilcotton settled into the game from there though, with PJ Scully, fresh off his seventeen point haul for the Laois Seniors against Westmeath, striking over a couple of frees. Borris-Kilcotton waved their first green flag thanks to Aaron Dunphy, who powerfully burst in from the right hand side before dispatching to the roof of the net.

Aaron Dunphy and Neil Foyle found the target before the first water break, while Fionan Mahony fired over his third point from play, to leave Borris-Kilcotton leading 1-5 to 0-4 after fifteen minutes.

Abbeyleix kept within touch of their opponents for the rest of the half, with Aaron Brennan (free) and Liam Delaney raising white flags for the home side. Joe Campion and Stephen Dunphy exchanged scores with Fionan Mahony and Liam Delaney before Borris-Kilcotton finished the half strongly thanks to PJ Scully (free) and Stephen Dunphy scores. They led 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time.

Borris-Kilcotton kicked on at the start of the second half, as Scully sent over a free and Aaron Dunphy landed a score from play. Their second goal arrived then, as Joe Campion let fly from a distance and rattled the net with a rocket of a shot, giving Laois keeper Enda Rowland no chance.

Abbeyleix, to their credit, kept battling away and refused to give up. Declan Phelan, Colm Walsh ( two frees) and Fionan Mahony raised white flags to give them a glimmer of hope heading into the last fifteen minutes.

While substitute Enda McWey landed a fine score over the bar upon his introduction for Abbeyleix, the contest was wrapped up when Borris-Kilcotton’s Stephen Dunphy scored goal number three for them.

Enda Rowland grabbed a consolation goal near the end after he struck a close-range free past the Borris-Kilcotton bodies on the goal-line, but Borris-Kilcotton ran out comfortable winners.

BORRIS-KILCOTTON

Scorers: PJ Scully 0-7 (all frees), Aaron Dunphy 1-3, Joe Campion 1-2, Stephen Dunphy 1-1, Colm Stapleton 0-2, Neil Foyle 0-1

Team: Eoin Fleming; Phil Tynan, Enda Parlon, James Fitzpatrick; Stephen Phelan, Matthew Whelan, Patrick Whelan; Niall Coss, Stephen Dunphy; Joe Campion, Aaron Dunphy, Colm Stapleton; Daire Quinlan, Neil Foyle, PJ Scully. Subs: Dan Fitzpatrick, Conor Kilbane, Dean Carey, Noel Delaney, Noah Quinlan

ABBEYLEIX

Scorers: Fionan Mahony 0-5, Liam Delaney 0-4, Colm Walsh 0-3 (frees), Enda Rowland 1-0 (free), Aaron Brennan (free) and Declan Phelan 0-1

Team: Enda Rowland; Aaron Carroll, Oisin Carroll, Barry Walsh; Cillian McEvoy, Ryan McEvoy, Lawson Obular; Fionan Mahony, Declan Phelan; Jake Cranny, Colm Walsh, Liam Delaney; Mark Cahill, Aaron Brennan, Ciaran Byrne. Subs: Stephen Thompson, Enda McWey, Steven Reilly, Eamon Fitzpatrick

REFEREE: John Lalor (Shanahoe)