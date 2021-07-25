Search our Archive

25/07/2021

County stars sprung off the bench to help Rathdowney-Errill advance to league final

Rory Delaney

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

ALL COUNTY SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE SEMI FINAL

Rathdowney-Errill 1-22

Camross 3-14

 Rathdowney-Errill will face Borris-Kilcotton in the ACHL Division 1 final after they squeezed past Camross in their semi-final clash on Sunday night.

Despite playing a little over half the game with 14 players, after Joe Fitzpatrick was red-carded just before the break, they managed to hit two points deep into injury time to seal the win.

It was a highly competitive game throughout, with the biggest margin between the teams standing at four points. Even at that, it was only for a brief spell in the second half as they matched each other well throughout.

Brandon McGinley had opened the scoring but Camross took an early lead, Zane Keenan’s free taking helping them into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after nine minutes. Rathdowney-Errill got themselves back on level pegging by the water break though thanks to two points from Thep Fitzpatrick.

Camross again tried to build up a lead, going two clear coming up to half time but three points on the trot from Dylan Carroll (free), James Ryan and Paddy McCane put Rathdowney-Errill back in front. They then lost Joe Fitzpatrick to a straight red card, with Keenan drawing Camross level before half-time, 0-10 to 0-10 the score.

Rathdowney-Errill began the second half brightly thanks to Thep Fitzpatrick (2) and Jack Kelly, but Camross hit back with a goal from Darren Drennan.

Rathdowney-Errill hit back through Liam O’Connell’s free but Camross then got a second goal, a lucky one it was to as Damien Madden’s scrambled attempt to clear the ball after a stunning save ended up in the back of his own net.

Camross were two up at the second water break but Dylan Carroll’s goal moments after the resumption of play put Rathdowney right back in it.

They were leading as normal time elapsed, but Camross then looked to have snatched victory when Andrew Mortimer rifled in a brilliant goal from outside the penalty area.

Luckily for Rathdowney-Errill there was still time to respond, and they did so impressively as Dylan Carroll landed a couple of frees before setting up Paddy Purcell for the clincher as they ran out two point winners.

 

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

 Scorers: Dylan Carroll 1-7 (0-7 frees), Thep Fitzpatrick 0-5, Liam O’Connell 0-2 (frees), James Ryan 0-2, Brandon McGinley 0-2, Paddy Purcell 0-2, Jack Kelly 0-1, Paddy McCane 0-1.

Team: Damien Madden; Jimmy Corrigan, Kevin O’Dea, John Purcell; Joe Fitzpatrick, Liam O’Connell, John Keane; Shane Dollard, Daithi Poynton; James Ryan, Dylan Carroll, Thep Fitzparick; Paddy McCane, Ray Bowe, Brandon McGinley. Subs: Jack Kelly for Dollard (half time), Ross King for Bowe (38 mins), Paddy Purcell for McCane (38 mins).

 CAMROSS

Scorers: Zane Keenan 0-8 (0-6 frees), Andrew Mortimer 1-0, Darren Drennan 1-0, Daniel Delaney 0-2, Eoin Gaughan 0-2, Darren Gilmartin 0-1, Craig Carroll 0-1, Damien Madden 1-0 (og).

Team: Thomas Dunphy; Martin Burke, Lorcan Burke, Joe Phelan; Andrew Mortimer, Andrew Collier, Dwane Palmer; Gearoid Burke, Darragh Duggan; Daniel Delaney, Eoin Gaughan, Darren Gilmartin; Zane Keenan, Liam Delaney, Darren Drennan. Subs: Ciaran Collier for Gilmartin (38 mins), Oisin Bennett for L Delaney (38 mins), Craig Carroll for Duggan (40 mins), Odhran Phelan for D Delaney (48 mins), David Mortimer for Drennan (52 mins).

 Referee: Padraig Dunne (Colt)

