Laois to be home to Ireland's snooker HQ and centre of excellence

Ireland's former snooker world champ Ken Doherty
Laois is on course to be home to national headquarters and Centre of Excellence of Snooker & Billiards in Ireland following a decision by Laois County Council.
Planners at County Hall in Portlaoise has given the goahead to the Republic of Ireland Billiards & Snooker Association to locate its new centre in Graiguecullen on the Carlow border.
The association applied to Laois County council in early 2021 to convert a former garage on the Portlaoise Road into its new HQ.
Plans submitted show that apart from a number of snooker tables, the centre will also include an enclosed where up to 50 spectators will be able to watch a game.
While further information was sought during the planning process about signs, the conditional green light was given at the end of July.
LOCATION OF THE NEW HQ PICTURED BELOW
More News
Fine Gael Cllr Willie Aird (left) at the opening of a Portlaoise housing estate in 2019 by the Minister for Housing
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.