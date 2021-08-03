Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Laois to be home to Ireland's snooker HQ and centre of excellence

Snooker star Ken Doherty

Ireland's former snooker world champ Ken Doherty

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois is on course to be home to national headquarters and Centre of Excellence of Snooker & Billiards in Ireland following a decision by Laois County Council.

Planners at County Hall in Portlaoise has given the goahead to the Republic of Ireland Billiards & Snooker Association to locate its new centre in Graiguecullen on the Carlow border.

The association applied to Laois County council in early 2021 to convert a former garage on the Portlaoise Road into its new HQ.

Plans submitted show that apart from a number of snooker tables, the centre will also include an enclosed where up to 50 spectators will be able to watch a game.

While further information was sought during the planning process about signs, the conditional green light was given at the end of July.

LOCATION OF THE NEW HQ PICTURED BELOW

First he bought a Laois mansion now this young billionaire buck is buying a Kildare airport

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie