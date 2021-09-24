Terms and conditions for Laois' Next Superstar talent competition
Laois' Next Superstar is:
- Open to all ages from 5 to 105
- Just send us a WhatsApp video of your performance - everything from singing, to playing an instrument, a special party piece or recital – strictly no longer than 60 seconds to 0858857546
- Also your name, address
- If you are under 18, we do need the consent of a parent or guardian
- By submitting your video or any image, you are consenting to the publication and broadcast of the video online on any Iconic Media website or a suitable image in any Iconic Media publication and for the purposes of publicity by Iconic Media
- The finalists and winners will be decided by a combination of popular vote and an expert judging panel - the judges' decision will be final and no engagement will be entered into concerning the final decision.
