06 Dec 2021

Farmers urged to 'think safety first' for #StormBarra

Farmers urged to 'think safety first' for #StormBarra

Storms can be extremely damaging on farms

Farmers and people living in rural areas are being urged prepare for Storm Barra and the damage its extreme strength could cause.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue urged farmers, fishers and people in rural areas to be extra vigilant and take precautions as Storm Barra approaches.  He said it is important that sensible steps are taken in advance rather than when it arrives.

“I am urging everyone to think safety first as we face into Storm  Barra. This is set to be one of the strongest storms we have seen in some time. All life is precious, so we must take all steps to protect ourselves and each other. Farming and fishing are exposed more than most to such storms. 

"The fishing fleet is particularly impacted as the force of the storm will be felt most along the western coastline.  Fishers should take particular care, heed all weather warnings and ensure vessels are securely berthed in advance of the storm. More generally people should stay back from the shoreline and remain on high ground.

Garda make Storm Barra plea: 'No unnecessary journeys'

Martin Heydon, T.D, Minister of State has responsibility for Farm Safety.

“Staying safe on the farm is the main focus of this year’s Be Winter Ready campaign. Farmers and all those in rural areas need to ensure that they are ready for the approaching storm.  Farming is a high-risk occupation, and it is even more so when severe weather arrives. 

"So, take the time to ensure that you and your farm are prepared for the approaching storm Barra.  This means taking the time to do a check of the farmyard to ensure loose objects and buildings are secure. Priority is obviously the safety of people and I would reiterate the advice that care should be taken. 

"Wait until the storm abates to check on livestock or anything that may have become loose or displaced, wear a high vis jacket, bring a mobile phone and make sure someone knows where you are going."  Minister Heydon ended by asking people “to check on elderly neighbours in rural areas and, importantly, avoid any risks,” he said.

Minister Heydon also reminded landowners of the dangers of fallen trees, in particular the impact this can have on electric wires. The assessment of damage in such circumstances should only be carried out by appropriately trained professionals from the ESB. Where ESB cables are not impacted, great care should be taken in removing such trees and especially in the use of chainsaws.

WATCH LIVE: Track Storm Barra as it barrels into Ireland

Watch the progress of Storm Barra live on the weather tracker from windy.com

Press player on the video above to see the latest projected path of Storm BARRA. You can also zoom in and out using the + and - in the top corner.

 

For animal welfare issues connected with severe weather please keep in touch with your Teagasc adviser or contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Animal Welfare Helpline on:

·     call save: 0761 064408

·     phone: 01 6072379

The Department’s public offices in status Red areas will be closed. Please consult Met Éireann’s website for up-to-date information on areas affected.

Local News

