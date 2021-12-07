ESB warns households to plan for Storm Barra power cuts

Gale force winds associated with Storm Barra, with gusts of over 130 km/h, are continuing to cause damage to the electricity network affecting more than 38,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country, according to the ESB which has put customers on notice that supply may take some time to be restored.

The electricty supplier says the damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. The ESB says it is reponding.

"ESB Networks’ crews will continue to work late into the evening to restore power to those affected, where safe to do so, but unfortunately, some customers will remain without electricity overnight. Since early morning and despite challenging conditions, ESB Networks have continued to restore power to customers across the country," it says.

However, it adds that storm still crossing the country, more damage and interruptions to supply can be expected.

ESB Networks also reminds the public that if you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous.

"All internal resources and contractors remain on alert and are responding to electricity outages once it is safe to do so. With a Red weather warning in the Southwest in effect until 9 pm tonight, and Co Clare until 1 am on Wednesday morning, some of our crews may not be mobilised on the ground until the worst of the severe weather passes.

"We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow, with some customers potentially without power beyond that. It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary," said the ESB.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.powercheck.ie

You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters

A further update will follow later this evening.