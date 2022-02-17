STORM EUNICE: Laois council issues Storm warnings to public

Storm Eunice has caused Laois County Council to urge local road users to take extra care if they have to venture out during the weather event which is set to hit Ireland on Friday.

With Laois covered by a Status Orange weather warning, the local authority has activated its weather response plan. The council issued a statement ahead of the expected impact of Eunice.

"Laois County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has closely monitored the evolving forecasted weather conditions for Storm Eunice relating to Co Laois.

"Taking account of the current local forecast, including two Met Éireann Weather Warnings currently in effect for snow, wind and rain in Co Laois, the Severe Weather Assessment Team advises that driving conditions across Co Laois are likely to deteriorate from 1am tonight, Friday, February 18, through to 3pm tomorrow afternoon. MORE BELOW LINK.

"All road users should be aware of the hazardous traveling conditions, and only necessary journeys should be undertaken. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees and debris. Cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable during this time. Motorists undertaking necessary journeys should avoid higher ground where conditions are likely to be more severe," said the local authority.

The council also advised households to preparing for cold weather. it said advice is available on the Winter Ready website at www.winterready.ie

MORE BELOW LINK

In the case of an emergency, the council asks the people dial 999 or 112.