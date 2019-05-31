New entertainment announced for the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise

The Old Fort Quarter Festival 2019 is shaping up to be another hugely successful weekend of music, family entertainment, history and heritage.

Some brand new additions to the daytime entertainment on Main Street has been announced by festival organisers.

Family entertainment is a huge part of the Old Fort Festival and two more great acts that will have everyone rolling around with laughter on Saturday, June 29.

Comedy, some questionable ballet, circus tricks and overall good family fun are all the order of the day.

Ballet Poulet, two world-class Olympian-level idiots bring to you their latest masterpiece. She has prepared a poetic, delicate and tender ballet. He has prepared a badass display of mayhem. She loves dancing, he loves chickens. Nut-cracking and Swan Faking their way into your lives, these two will make you really question which came first…her tutu or his toupée?

Ronaldo Fanzini, gather round, gather round to witness the jaw-dropping antics of this devilishly handsome Italian Kerryman, Ronaldo Fanzini.

Is he stupid or brave beyond belief? It really doesn’t matter as he presents 30 mins of fantastic comedy and pure fun in his spoof danger, comedy circus show, “Ronaldo Fanzini, King of Mayhem.”

Ronaldo is distinguished by his unusual hairdo, a monster afro. The language of death-defying stunts is used at every turn, giving a comic edge to all the carry-on. Do not miss this hero of the Irish circus scene.

Keep an eye out for their stage time in the next couple of week but both acts are not to be missed by young and old alike and will really add to the festival fun.

See the headline music acts for the Old Fort Festival below. Tickets for these gigs are available here.

A brand new Heritage Pub Trail is bringing some great free music gigs to the town over the June weekend.

Paddy Casey, a Daft Punk tribute band, live trad sessions and great music from DJs are all set to feature as part of a new and exciting addition to the Old Fort Quarter Festival.

Lilly's Bar has announced that legendary DJ Mark McCabe will play in their bar on Saturday, June 29 as well as Ireland's ultimate Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute band on the same night.

Lilly's will host 'bottomless disco brunch' with Riff Shop from 12 -3 pm on Sunday in their newly renovated Garden Room with Riff Shop continuing into Sunday night.

One of the exciting new developments to night time at the festival is the addition of a Heritage Pub Trial.

This perfectly complements the new gig stage in Laois Music Centre where the headline acts will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday night June 28, 29 and 30.

All events in the pubs will be free and with the new Old Fort Stage just minutes from the Main Street, within the Old Fort Protector walls at Fitzmaurice Place, the centre of town will be a hive of activity.

Portlaoise pubs are delighted to be part of the Heritage Pub Trial as it allows Main Street to shine at the heart of the Old Fort Festival.

Twelve pubs will take part in the trail taking you from one end of town to the other with many entertaining stops along the way.

As a taster of music to come, Jeremiah Grant’s has Paddy Casey Live on the Gallows Stage on Friday, June 28, DJ George Mercer Gallows Stage & DJ Aaron Collins Main Bar on Saturday, June 29 and Live Trad Session and Daft Punk Tribute Live on the Gallows Stage on Sunday, June 30.

Portlaoise Comhaltas is on board and has added a great Seisiúin Trail offering the best in traditional music, Ol agus Craic.

A great trad session will always get the evening going and Portlaoise Comhaltas will be playing in Andy Begin's, The Welcome Inn, Grellan Delaney's, Jeremiah Grants, Kavanagh's and Lily's Bar at various times over the weekend.

The pubs on the Heritage Pub Trial are Manhattan Mixer, The Welcome Inn, Peig’s, Jeremiah Grants, Grellan Delaney's, Andy Bergin’s, O’Loughlin’s, Kavanagh’s Bar & Venue, Lily’s Bar, Ramsbottom’s, Hume’s Bar.

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Old Fort Quarter is shaping up to be a great weekend. For more updates see Old Fort Quarter on Facebook or Instagram or www.oldfortquarter.ie

MORE: Irish band The Riptide Movement perform hit songs at Laois school