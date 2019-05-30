Irish band The Riptide Movement perform hit songs at Laois school

Children in The Holy family Senior School, Portlaoise were treated to a visit from Joe Wicks, The Body Coach on Wednesday and they welcomed more special guests on Thursday morning.

Members of the Irish rock band The Riptide Movement who are well known for their hit "All Works Out", "Elephant in the Room" and "You and I" paid a visit to the 4th and 5th class students.

Mal Tuohy and Gerry McGarry from The Riptide Movement coached the two classes from The Holy family Senior School Portlaoise to sing their big hit 'All Works Out' which radio DJ Ann Marie Kelly dedicated to the Rossi family after the tragic car crash on Monday.

Local band Transmitter led by Stewart Quinn unleashed mayhem to around 800 school children at the musical morning.

