WATCH: Joe Wicks The Body Coach brings his fitness expertise to Laois

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach, paid a visit to a Laois school on Wednesday and put some pupils through their paces.

The hugely popular British fitness coach, TV presenter and author, specialising in cooking and fitness books has over 3 million followers, who love his 15-minute meals on Instagram.

He came to Laois to visit a Portlaoise school on Wednesday, May 29, as part of his school fitness tour. His fitness method uses short intense High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts which he did for 20 minutes with excited pupils at the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise.

He happily posed for pictures and signed his autograph on his three hugely successful recipe books.

"I’m flying to Ireland tomorrow for the next leg of my schools HIIT Tour I’ll be visiting 9 schools in 3 days and exercising with over 8000 kids" he said on his social media page The Body Coach yesterday.

His first published cookbook Lean in 15: 15-minute meals was a best-selling book in 2015, having sold over 900,000 copies. He is a Channel 4 television presenter with his own show The Body Coach.

