Search

19 May 2022

Popular Laois wedding rock band offer free gig for teen with cancer

Popular Laois wedding rock band offer free gig for teen with cancer

Transmitter from Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

19 May 2022 7:53 PM

A busy Laois wedding band is preparing to do a free concert for a good cause this month.

Portlaoise rockers Transmitter are offering their services to make it a night to remember in Mountmellick, in support of a local teenager who has cancer.

Eoin Coss who turned 14 last week is battling a rare leukaemia, after a shock diagnosis last February. Read more below.

Mountmellick Community School student Eoin is a son of Kevin Coss and Martina Dunne, and a talented GAA and soccer player. The local community is rallying around the family as they support Eoin, with many fundraisers already done and thousands raised to support the family.

The Transmitter gig will take place in Moloney's Gaelic Bar on Sunday, May 27 from 6.30pm. Admission is a €5 donation towards Eoin's fundraiser.

Stuart Quinn is lead singer with Transmitter and explained how they got involved.

"Eoin's mother Martina Dunne actually cuts my hair and when I made the connection, I felt I had to do something. My own daughter is the same age as Eoin. We have always done local free gigs like our annual School Tour and we know how this can make a big difference locally. 

"We want Eoin and his family to know that in the midst of everything that is going on, a lot of people around them really care and are prepared to show solid support," Stuart said.

Laois community rallies around young teen diagnosed with cancer

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media