19 Aug 2022

What's on this Friday in Laois for Heritage Week

Lynda Kiernan

19 Aug 2022

Email: lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Heritage Week has brought a host of fun and informative events to communities across the county, and there is plenty more to enjoy up to this Sunday, August 21.

Here are all the events happening this Friday, August 19.

10.30am to 12.30pm: Guided tour of Abbeyleix Bog, 0:30am - 12:30pm by Des Finnamore. A guided walk around Abbeyleix Bog to observe the wide range of biodiversity present in August including plants, insects, butterflies and birds.

Fruitlawn Garden Tours: 11am to 12 noon and 2pm to 3pm. Book by phone 057 8730146 , admission €10 pp.

Free Guided tours of Emo Court by guides in period costume, highlighting external features and history of the house.

Emo Court and parklands is open from 8:30 am - 9:00 pm. Tours are every day during National Heritage Week, at 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm. Suitable for families, car parking available, fully wheelchair accessible.

Guided tours of Stradbally Hall House, the Cosby family's estate that welcomes Electric Picnic. 

Bats About Rooks: an evening nature walk at the People's Park, New Road, Portlaoise. 8:30pm - 10pm, meet in the carpark.

Join Irish Wildlife Trust Laois Offaly Branch, BirdWatch Ireland and Kildare Bat Group for a walk through the People’s Park. Hear from Ricky Whelan about the Rookery just outside the park at the Downs, now known to be the largest roost in County Laois, and then walk through the park along the Triogue to hear about bats from Anna Collins of Kildare Bat Group.

A free, family friendly event. As we will be out after dark along the river bank, children must be accompanied by adults. Wear suitable clothing and footwear, it may be wet underfoot.

Meanwhile the Twin Trees Heywood Art and Culture festival continues until Sunday August 21 in the beautiful surrounds of Heywood Gardens and Ballinakill.

The main event is their three day Plein Air tutored painting event, suitable for beginners to established artists. Other festival events will include a Guided Historical Walk, a Fishing Competition, and Yoga In Heywood Gardens, with Simon Rogers, of Blackhill Woods Retreat.

