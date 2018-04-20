Hundreds of volunteers to take part in Clean Up Laois Week

Clean Up Laois Week kicks off Monday, April 23 with hundreds of volunteers taking part all over the county.

This is the 15th Anniversary of Clean Up Laois Week. Last year the county saw 111 groups register with over 900 volunteers taking part. A whopping 32.22 tonnes of waste were collected by these groups across the county and later collected by Clean Up Laois Week sponsors AES.

Many Tidy Towns and Community groups around the county have registered to clean up their local area together and have the rubbish disposed of free of charge this week.

Durrow Tidy Towns group will hold a clean up evening on April 24 to get the community together to pick up litter in the town. People are being asked to sweep and clean their area and anything that is recycleable which is collected can be brought to the community centre in a plastic bag.

Durrow is also looking at the possibility of starting a Junior Tidy Towns group and hope to identify a specific project to start junior tidy towns during Clean Up Laois Week.

During the week, registered groups will receive packs of bags, gloves and litter pickers. They became available from Wednesday, April 18 free of charge. Any resulting bags will be collected by our sponsors AES according to an agreed rota and time as per back of registration form.

Laois County Council acknowledges the great work done by all groups involved and would encourage the public to be extra vigilant in their own areas, by reporting any litter offences, unauthorised waste collectors, or fly tipping on the confidential freephone litter hotline 1800 32 32 30.

