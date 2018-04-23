A Laois man has won the Macra Mr Personality contest

A Laois man has scooped the All-Ireland Macra award of Mr Personality, after a fun filled weekend in Kilkenny.

Anthony Culleton from Camross is a 32 year old Sawmill Operative and a dedicated member of Camross Macra and is known to always have a friendly smile and a joke.

His hobbies and interests include football, hurling, rugby and going to the cinema.

Last Saturday night at midnight in the Springhill Court Hotel he was announced the winner, after two days of interviews and fun contests.

Camross Macra celebrated big on Sunday night, with a night in Bergins for Anthony.

"Mighty celebrations in Camross tonight. Well done Anto!" Laois Macra na Feirme posted online.

The Mr Personality festival was hosted by Kilkenny Macra, Anthony was one of 29 contestants from all over Ireland at a fun filled weekend.

On Friday night the contestants were interviewed on stage by Shane O’Keeffe before dancing the night away to Hot Fuss and DJ. On Saturday there were contestant challenges where the 29 contestants battled it out in the alleys of KBowl. Mr Louth, TJ Mathews was the outright bowling winner. In the afternoon individual interviews took place with Judges Claire Brennan, Carmel Brennan and John Nolan.

That evening each participant was presented with a memento of the weekend by George Collier, from Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services. "We are delighted to be involved in such a successful festival and which continues to go from strength to strength," Mr Collier said.

An informal banquet for over 300 people was followed by the big announcement that Anthony was the 13th Mr Personality.

Anthony was presented with a €500 cheque, a perpetual trophy and a weekend break in Springhill Court Hotel.

In second place was Barry Walsh, a 23 year old farmer from Carbery/ Cork and third was Conor Keating from North Tipperary, a 28 year old farmer and construction worker.

Speaking on behalf of the judges Carmel Brennan said that there was a very high standard of entrants and they had represented their club and county well and wished the winners well.

The event was sponsored by Kilkenny Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

Below: Anthony with supporters back in Camross.