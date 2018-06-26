Get rid of your old mattresses for free in Laois 'mattress amnesty'

Laois householders have a chance to get rid of old mattresses free of charge this month, but for a limited time.

A new campaign by Laois County Council is offering free recycling of mattresses, in an effort to combat rampant dumping in the countryside.

The 'Mattress Amnesty' is funded by a €20,000 grant from the government.

Normally leaving a mattress at landfill in Laois costs €15 for a single and €20 for a double.

This image taken by Eoin Barry this week is an all too common sight in Laois.

This is new dumping in Rossmore since Sunday. Despite @LaoisCouncil taking in mattresses for free this week, illegal dumping totally out of control in rural Laois @LaoisToday #rteinvestigates pic.twitter.com/ECeP6imAcy June 19, 2018

The amnesty is over at Kyletalesha landfill in Portlaoise, but continues in Portarlington Civic Amenity Centre tomorrow Wednesday June 27, and Friday and Saturday June 29 and 30, from 8am to 4.45pm.

It moves to Rathdowney at Brand Central carpark on June 30, from 10am to 3pm.

Then to Graiguecullen on Saturday July 7, at the Leinster Co-op Marts carpark (Carlow Mart) Ballykillen, Killeshin road, also from 10am to 3pm.

Free mattress collection in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Graiguecullen and Rathdowney - https://t.co/pAG2M285Qk - — Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) June 12, 2018

The offer is for domestic customers only, maximum of 5 mattresses per customer, and mattresses must be dry.