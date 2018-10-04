National Tidy Towns reports for Laois towns and villages

Cullohill increased its score by 11 points in this year's Tidy Towns.

Sustainability and litter control were among the group's strong points.

‘Lovely examples of traditional style farm buildings’ were praised in the Adjudicator's Report. New fruit trees planted at the school increased the biodiversity score and the milk churns and planting at Ballyvaughen enhanced the surroundings. The rockery at the bring banks was noted as a ‘beautiful example of perennial planting’.

Clough spirit

Clough Tidy Towns had another successful year increasing its score by nine points.

The community behind the work were commended in the Adjudicator's Report for ‘demonstrating what can happen when people work together’.

The judges found the High Nelly Cottage was ‘picture-perfect’. It was suggested that the railing at the Kiln would be replaced by hedging to give a better finished look. The group's comprehensive program for litter control was praised and residents were commended for taking pride in their community.

Killasmeestia

The commitment of committee members in the Killasmeestia was praised in the Tidy Towns Adjudicator's Report.

Judges praised the colour on the fence at the local child care facility and the creative use of tyres to add colour to the area.

Judges said the the village pump was rightly given pride of place. The information plaque was bright and clean and the seating areas beside the stone well looked well on a well cut grass verge.

The group was praised for reusing the grass clippings from the graveyard maintenance and road verges to create compost and saving on going to landfill.

