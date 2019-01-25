Rathdowney Girl Guides appeal for support for annual clothes collection

People in Rathdowney and surrounding areas of Laois are being urged to support the local Girl Guides clothes recycling drive that will help communities in India.

The Irish Girl Guides Rathdowney annual clothes recycling drive in aid of the Sangam project takes place on Friday, January 24 and Friday, February 1 at the Marian Centre Rathdowney from 6pm-7.30pm.

One of the Rathdowney Girl Guide leaders, Amy Wall, will be volunteering in local communities in Pune, India, as part of a Girl Guide project this summer.

Her work will involve teaching English, promoting and encouraging health care for women and children and helping to restore and redecorate community infrastructure in the area.

Funds raised from the clothes collection will help to fund her travel costs and go to the projects she will be working on.

The Rathdowney Guides hope local people will donate all their clean unwanted ladies, men's and children's clothes, shoes, bags, belts. No bed linen, towels, duvets or pillows. Household bric-a-brac is not accepted.

Wearable clothes will be recycled and re-used while other items will be recycled.

"Please donate as many bags as you can because more bags means more fundraising. Start collecting, tell family, friends and neighbours," say the guides.

Thanks are extended to all who support the fundraising drive.