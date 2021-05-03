Laois town's petition to stop Shaws store closing down

Residents in the Laois town losing what is the first ever Shaws department store branch, have begun a petition to fight for it to remain open.

This Bank Holiday Monday, Shaws confirmed to the Leinster Express that the decision has been made not to reopen their Mountmellick branch, following the end of Covid-19 restrictions on retail on May 17. Read their statement here.

Locals who had already been aware of rumours of the closure, are now signing a new petition to the company, started by Edna Brazil.

"Help us keep our Shaws Store open in Mountmellick. It was their flagship store and the community will be lost without it," she says.

"It's needed in the town especially for our more elderly residents," notes one supporter.

"Considering this is the first ever Shaws store it needs to remain open. The town needs it," another wrote.

See the petition on change.org here