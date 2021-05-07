New Laois Fine Gael councillor defeats competition to take committee seats

A new councillor joined Laois County Council at the online April meeting, but there was contention at his first meeting over his placement on eight different committees.

Ballybrittas farmer PJ Kelly was co-opted by Fine Gael replacing Cllr Tom Mulhall who had to step down mid-term for health reasons.

Chief Executive John Mulholland congratulated him.

“I extend a warm welcome to Laois County Council. It is quite an amount to take on board, the system of local democracy at work. I am glad to hear Tom is doing well and convey best wishes,” he said.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Pascal McEvoy who competes for the same votes in the Stradbally area also welcomed him and offered assistance.

Cllr PJ Kelly’s first meeting was as a four hour phone call, replacing a normally big occasion attended by family in council chambers.

“This is not as strange to me compared to the chamber because I don’t know any different. I’m stepping into Tom’s shoes but I’ll never fill them. I thank Fine Gael councillors who have been a good help to me and I’ll do my living best,” he said.

Cllr Kelly was proposed by party colleague Cllr Aisling Moran and seconded by Cllr Thomasina Connell.

“PJ will make an excellent councillor and I hope Tom makes a full recovery,” Cllr Moran said.

All of Cllr Mulhall’s previously held committee seats were filled by him, but not without an insistance for others to have a chance of being voted in.

The six independent, Sinn Féin or Labour councillors that make up the 19 Laois councillors, proposed and voted for some of their own members to fill several of those roles.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said she was “very disappointed, after welcoming Cllr Kelly” that the roles were not automatically given to Cllr Kelly's.

“It was always on the good will and respect of the party to choose their replacement. It's my understanding it's in the party's remit who they propose, the same as electing a councillor. That seat is a Fine Gael seat,” she said.

“I disagree, this is democracy being played out. I don't think you find in any legislation where positions are singled out for any single party,” said Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

Laois County Council agreed that the committee seats were at the discretion of councillors and the votes went ahead.

Outnumbered by the 13 majority votes of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, it was a token gesture with Cllr Kelly taking all positions.

He is now on the climate action and community strategic policy committee, the joint policing committee, committees for placenames, for local traveller accommodation and for rural water monitoring, Portarlington Enterprise Centre, Laois Partnership Company and the Irish Public Bodies AGM.