Upgrade of Laois town's Georgian market square to begin soon

The historic Georgian market square in Mountmellick, Laois is to undergo an upgrade by Laois County Council.

An upgrade design has been completed according to the local authority, and O'Connell Square will undergo works shortly, the council announced at the April meeting.

The costs will be met by the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020 Accelerated Measures fund.

These were added to the usual TVRS to enhance public realms and support tourism and local enterprises as society emerges from lockdowns and public health restrictions.

Mountmellick's works and also footpath upgrades in Cullahill, will be funded to the total tune of €50,000.

Money is also coming for Mountmellick's project from leftover former Town Council funds.