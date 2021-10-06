Search

Laois Kildare Credit Union has big fund to help local mental health charities

Mental health

People First backing charitity

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois / Kildare credit union has launched a new funded to help organising helping people with their mental health needs

As we move out of Covid-19 restrictions, the People First Credit Union says that now more than ever, it wants to support members and local community through an €8,000 Mental Health Fund.

People First says the fund is aimed at supporting non-profit organisations, groups, and charities involved in the promotion of mental health activities/initiatives/ projects within our community.

Seán Dunne is CEO of People First, which has branches in Portlaoise, Stradbally, Abbeyleix and Athy.

"People First Credit Union is more than just a place for savings and loans, it’s a place of community, a place of support. We are very much aware that the pandemic has had a significant effect on the mental health of everyone and we are dedicated to supporting mental health programmes within our local areas,” he said.

Applications can only be made by organisations/charities within the People First Credit Union common bond area.

Groups can apply between October 1 and October 29.

People First CU urges you to imagine for the Credit Union Art competition

Deadline for entries looms

For more details on eligibility and to download an application form please CLICK HERE

Applications can be made by post or email to the below address.  Please return the application email to   belinda@peoplefirstcu.ie 

FAO: Marketing, People First Credit Union

Postal applications are also welcome. Send to: Marketing, People First Credit Union, James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co. Laois R 32 XE18

Local News

