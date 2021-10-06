Search

06/10/2021

People First CU urges you to imagine for the Credit Union Art competition

Deadline for entries looms

People First CU urges you to imagine for the Credit Union Art competition

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

People First Credit Union is urging locals to get involved with this year’s Credit Union annual art competition the deadline for which is looming.

This year’s theme, ‘Imagine’, is influenced by the creative role art plays in Irish society and encourages participants to unlock their imagination and look at how art inspires us and our communities.

The organisers say that despite the current challenges, art has kept people from all walks of life connected and this year’s theme encourages participants to express this connectivity on paper or canvass.

People First says art has always been a huge part of Irish life and the Credit Union art competition, now in its 38th year, is dedicated to supporting and developing the arts in Irish society.

The competition is open to children aged seven years and under right through to 18 years and over. There is also a category for those with physical or intellectual challenges. Winners at the local level will go on to a regional level, and regional winners will progress to the national awards ceremony in February 2022.

Belinda Gyves from People First Credit Union encouraged people to enter.

“We believe that this year’s theme will really inspire entrants and challenge them to unlock their imagination. The art competition is hugely important as it raises our community spirit and brings great excitement to us here at People First Credit Union when we see these amazing entries coming in. Whether it’s your first time to enter or you have entered before, we want to encourage everyone to participate and, as always, there are some fantastic prizes up for grabs,” she said.

The annual competition is part of the Irish League of Credit Unions’ (ILCU) commitment to supporting the artistic development of people of all ages and abilities in communities throughout Ireland.

Winners, runners-up, and merit award-winners at the local level will go on to represent the credit union at the regional level, and from there, winning artworks will go forward to the national level. National winners will receive cash prizes at an award ceremony to be held in February 2022.

Entry forms are available at the People First CU website here or directly here

For further information please contact Belinda Gyves 057 862 2594

