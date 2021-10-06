Search

06/10/2021

Memorial walk in Slieve Blooms for the late Laois great Mick Dowling

Memorial walk in Slieve Blooms for the late Laois great Mick Dowling

Mick Dowling was a champion of the Sleive Bloom mountains

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Public Participation Network is holding a Memorial Walk in remembrance of the late great Mick Dowling in October.

Leader by Shane Dowling, the walk will take place on Sunday 17th of October at 3pm at The Ridge of Capard, Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois.

Mick, who passed away in 2019, was a proud Laois man and a champion of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Numbers are limited so pre -booking via this form is essential.

"As we expect this to be a very popular event each member group may only nominate a max of three attendees," says the PPN.

The closing date for receipt of registration is Thursday, October 14 at 5 pm or once all the available places have been filled.

Laois PPN will make contact will all the successful attendees prior to the event via phone so please ensure to include a mobile number as requested below.

Click on the link to register your interest https://forms.gle/ 8vfjzcScqDnsM2tMA

WATCH - 'Amazing' Mick Dowling's walking tour in the Slieve Blooms

WATCH Tribute paid to the late Mick Dowling at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media