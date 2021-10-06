Memorial walk in Slieve Blooms for the late Laois great Mick Dowling

The Laois Public Participation Network is holding a Memorial Walk in remembrance of the late great Mick Dowling in October.

Leader by Shane Dowling, the walk will take place on Sunday 17th of October at 3pm at The Ridge of Capard, Slieve Bloom Mountains, Co Laois.

Mick, who passed away in 2019, was a proud Laois man and a champion of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

Numbers are limited so pre -booking via this form is essential.

"As we expect this to be a very popular event each member group may only nominate a max of three attendees," says the PPN.

The closing date for receipt of registration is Thursday, October 14 at 5 pm or once all the available places have been filled.

Laois PPN will make contact will all the successful attendees prior to the event via phone so please ensure to include a mobile number as requested below.

Click on the link to register your interest https://forms.gle/ 8vfjzcScqDnsM2tMA