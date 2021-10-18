Portlaoise hospital staff hit high European standards for heart diagnostics

Cardiac care staff at Portlaoise hospital are leading the way in Ireland by becoming the first to retain European seal of approval for reaching high standards in the diagnosis of a variety heart conditions.

The hospital's Echocardiography Department hospital has recently received European re-accreditation from the European Society of Cardiology following a continued process of quality standards & improvements by the Cardiac Physiology team.

The service as the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise is the first in the country to be re-accredited.

The cardiac investigations department provide a variety of non-invasive tests to the medical team including tests such as ECG, Blood pressure and cardiac rhythm monitoring, exercise stress tests and Echocardiography.

Between 7 – 8,000 tests per year of all adult patients who attend a physician as either an inpatient or outpatient are carried out by the department. These including 2-2,500 are echocardiograms which is a form of ultrasound for the heart to aid diagnosis of a variety of cardiac disorders and assess treatments for heart conditions.

Niamh Harding is Chief 1 Cardiac Physiologist.

“We are very pleased to receive the re-accreditation as it demonstrates our commitment to quality improvement and achieving the highest standards for the provision of echocardiography services for our patient profile. I would like to acknowledge the cardiac physiology team, including healthcare assistants, multitask attendants, secretaries and clinical and nursing colleagues who are fundamental to how we deliver services to our patients but also key drivers to the success of this department.

"While these past 18 months have been difficult for all, we are very pleased to deliver service improvements working with our multidisciplinary teams including community heart failure and cardiac rehabilitation teams,” she said.

Dr Sean Fleming is Consultant Cardiologist a the Laois hospital.

“Congratulations to the team who are driving our quality improvement agenda and ensuring we are meeting these European standards. The commitment to advancing our service delivery has been phenomenal, despite the ongoing challenges for responding to Covid-19 and recent impact of the cyber-attack. Thank you to all the team," he said.

Michael Knowles, General Manager for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise said.

“I would like to acknowledge the work and commitment of the Cardiac Physiology Team and congratulate them on this re-accreditation. This is a very exciting time for our services as our teams are focused on quality improvement and embracing new ways of working, new technologies and further integration ensuring our patients are receiving high quality services.”

The accreditation is for a 5 year period and this was voluntarily applied for by Cardiac Physiology Team at the hospital on Portlaoise's Dublin Road.

You can read more about the accreditation here. https://www.escardio.org/ Education/Career-Development/ Accreditation/EACVI- Laboratory-accreditation/ Accredited-Laboratories