Portlaoise No Name Club can reach out beyond Covid-19 blocks

A Laois youth group in Portlaoise wants to reach out to young people to offer ways to be active and socialise that doesn't involve drugs or drink.

Elaine Greene Rowe is Chairperson of the Portlaoise No Name Club. She explains what the club is about and how they are working to find away around restrictions.

"Our organisation provides a safe space, offering alternatives to alcohol and drugs, for 15-18 year olds. We are also affiliated with the Gaisce Awards.

"We have spoken to your TY Students from schools over the past three years, to inform them about our Club, and to invite them to join our Club. We would like to speak to any interested students aged 15-18.

"We understand that in the current environment of COVID-19, that it might not be possible to visit the school this year.

"However, we are currently looking at alternative ways of delivering our message to potential new members, either through Zoom meeting, or a video," she said.

Ms Greene hopes the people will embrace these alternative to get involved in their club.

"Until we have full access to our Club promises again, we have been conducting our meetings on Zoom, to great success.

Granted, it would be best to speak directly to the students, but we would greatly appreciate it if we could address them on some level," she concluded.