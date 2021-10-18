Search

18/10/2021

Portlaoise No Name Club can reach out beyond Covid-19 blocks

portlaoise laois

Some of the Portlaoise No Name Club members pictured on a summer trip to Sea-Life in Bray

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

A Laois youth group in Portlaoise wants to reach out to young people to offer ways to be active and socialise that doesn't involve drugs or drink.

Elaine Greene Rowe is Chairperson of the Portlaoise No Name Club. She explains what the club is about and how they are working to find away around restrictions.

"Our organisation provides a safe space, offering alternatives to alcohol and drugs, for 15-18 year olds. We are also affiliated with the Gaisce Awards.

"We have spoken to your TY Students from schools over the past three years, to inform them about our Club, and to invite them to join our Club. We would like to speak to any interested students aged 15-18.

"We understand that in the current environment of COVID-19, that it might not be possible to visit the school this year.

"However, we are currently looking at alternative ways of delivering our message to potential new members, either through Zoom meeting, or a video," she said.

Ms Greene hopes the people will embrace these alternative to get involved in their club.

"Until we have full access to our Club promises again, we have been conducting our meetings on Zoom, to great success.
Granted, it would be best to speak directly to the students, but we would greatly appreciate it if we could address them on some level," she concluded.

Laois band Dopamine forge their way onto scene

Dopamine set for inaugural show in Portarlington

Rory's Stories to make connection with mental health in Laois

Laois PPN Event - Rory's Stories - An Unexpected Journey to Self Belief

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media