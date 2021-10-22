Laois outdoor amenities in line for funding bounce

Nearly €160,000 is on its way to Laois to support outdoor activities enjoyed by locals and visitors.

Sums of €20,000 or almost €20,000 are on their way to eight Laois projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme. This is part of €3.5 million in funding to support 189 outdoor projects across the country.



Laois/Offaly Government TD, Charlie Flanagan said the scheme provides funding for the development of new and existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in rural areas.

“The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme has been crucial to the development of the recreation facilities enjoyed by growing numbers of locals and tourists in rural areas in recent years. These facilities are now more important than ever," he said.

The projects are as follows:

Castletown Riverside Walk €20,000 - Upgrade existing Castletown River Walkway and create a new Fairy Trail, to include picnic area, Duck Pond, magical child friendly fairy trail, seating and Bug hotels.

Upriver on River Nore from Castletown Weir.



Whitehorse River Walk Surface/accessibility upgrade €20,000 - Upgrading of 300m of an existing Whitehorse Trail on the Whitehorse River bank in Mountrath.



Togher Walkway €20,000 - To develop a 400m walkway providing safe assess to Togher Woods at Portlaoise Rugby Football Club.

Rath Lane Phase 2, and purchase of a Mobility Scooter and trio bike for Barrow Blueway €19,769.00 - Completion of Phase 2 of the Rath Lane Project Provision of two mobility scooters, for use by people with mobility issues.

Barrow Blueway at Grand Canal Vicarstown



Dunamase College Outdoor Learning Centre €20,000 To develop an Outdoor Learning centre at Carrigmeal Woodlands. Carrigmeal Woodlands Dysart Portlaoise Co. Laois



Killeshin Reservoir Trail Extension €19,800 Phase 2 of the extension to the Killeshin Reservoir Amenity walking trail.

About 6km west from Carlow Town, off the R430 at Killeshin Village, close to the Romanesque Church.



Courtwood – Barrow Blueway Access Trail and Amenities €20,000

Development of walkway from the Grand Canal Blueway at Kilbracken to include picnic area, bicycle rack, biodiversity area and access to carpark and toilet facilities. Kilbracken, Ballybrittas, Co. Laois



River Walk to Spa Bridge, Portarlington €19,980 Develop a further stretch of 400m walking trail along the River Barrow.

Peoples Park to Spa Bridge

The the projects are funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development in partnership with Fáilte Ireland. The funding announced comes under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects.