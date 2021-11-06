Laois council believes it is better that it does not lead the way on river Blueway

River Erkina Blueway would traverse south Laois
It was better that Laois County Council did not take the lead in delivering the Erkina Blueway project to link Durrow and Rathdowney, according to Laois County Council.
The view was express to Cllr John King the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting where he tabled a motion on the project.
In his reply to Cllr King's motion calling on the Council to take the lead on delivery of the project, Simon Walton, Director of Services noted that Leader funding had been allocated to the local group advancing the project, who had secured planning permission.
It was Mr Walton's opinion that if the Council took the lead now, it could jeopardise this Leader funding.
The meeting heard that clarification could be sought from Leader.
Cllr King noted that 'trojan work' had been done by the group and by Michael G. Phelan. The project was extending from Woodenbridge to the Conoboro.
It was claimed that the work needed was small, involving the cutting of branches along the river.
Cllr King asked whether it was possible to get Paul McLoughlin from the Capital Projects Office to assist in moving the project forward.
Director of Services, Donal Brennan said that Mr McLoughlin's schedule was fully committed at present.
The Erkina Blueway project has preliminary accreditation from Blueways Ireland.
