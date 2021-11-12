Laois GAA club gearing up for popular annual Auction fundraiser

Laois GAA club Rathdowney-Errill will once again run their annual Auction on Sunday November 21 to raise much needed funds for the club.
The event has been a great success in recent years and will once again no doubt prove a big hit with punters from far and wide.
Items such as loads of turf and firewood will be auctioned off while their will be a visit from the man himself, Santa at about 1.45pm on the day.
An array of home baking will also be on offer for those with a sweet tooth and the club are hoping that the fundraiser will be well supported by their loyal base as in previous years.
The event will be held in Rathdowney GAA grounds.
