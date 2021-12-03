Search

03 Dec 2021

Latest Laois lotto winner €30 k could have a Portlaoise hospital connection

Shop among 26 outlets that sold winning Lotto ticket

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

A busy Laois service station and shop was among the places where nearly €30,000 was by 26 players across 13 counties.

The largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on this weekend after after the historic €19.06 million jackpot  continued to roll without a winner Wednesday, December 1. 

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier. 

The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw. One of the nearly €30 k prizes was won by a player in Laois who bought their ticket in Portlaoise.

The player chose their numbers at the Applegreen service station on the town's Dublin Road. It's know to many as it's just across the road from Portlaoise hospital.

The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have today revealed the selling locations where each of the 26 tickets were purchased. 

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes. 

The winning numbers from the Wednesday 1st December draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30. 

Since the €19.06 million jackpot was capped on Saturday 2nd October, 209 Lotto players have benefited to the tune of over €15.8 million from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers. The additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws. 

See the table below for a rundown of locations: 

 * Lotto Match 5 prize winners on Wednesday 1st December 2021 (26 winners of €29,345) 

Cork 
Online/www.lottery.ie 
Cork 
Top Oil Service Station, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork 
Cork 
Field’s SuperValu, Skibbereen, Co. Cork 
Donegal 
EuroSpar, Ramelton, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. 
Donegal 
Centra/Topaz, Main Street, Muff, Co. Donegal 
Donegal 
Atlantic Stores, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, Lifford, Co. Donegal. 
Dublin 
Petrogas Service Station, Knocklyon, Churchtown, Dublin 14. 
Dublin 
Online/www.lottery.ie 
Dublin 
Online/www.lottery.ie 
Dublin 
An Post, Rathfarnham Village, Dublin 14 
Dublin 
Daybreak, James’ Street, Dublin 8 
Galway 
Centra, Forster Street, Galway City 
Laois 
Applegreen, Dublin Road, Portlaoise 
Limerick 
Dunnes Stores, Parkway Shopping Centre, Limerick City 
Limerick 
Ryan’s Centra Supermarket, Raheen Roundabout, Limerick City 
Meath 
Londis, Abbeylands, Navan, Co. Meath 
Meath 
Gala, Beauparc, Navan, Co. Meath 
Meath  
Tesco, Fairyhouse, Rathoath, Co. Meath. 
Meath  
Supervalu, Rathoath, Co. Meath  
Roscommon 
Lidl Castlerea, Co. Meath 
Tipperary 
Woodview Service Station, Cahir, Co. Tipperary 
Waterford 
Mulhearns Foodstore,  Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford 
Westmeath 
Als Discount Party Store, Moate, Co. Westmeath. 
Westmeath 
Daybreak, Moyleroe, Delvin, Co. Westmeath 
Wexford 
Knockavilla Filling Station, Knockavilla, Co. Wexford. 
Wicklow 
Centra, Church Road, Greystones, Co. Wicklow 

