Latest Laois lotto winner €30 k could have a Portlaoise hospital connection

A busy Laois service station and shop was among the places where nearly €30,000 was by 26 players across 13 counties.

The largest prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs on this weekend after after the historic €19.06 million jackpot continued to roll without a winner Wednesday, December 1.

As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

The prize boost resulted in 26 players in 13 counties all over Ireland winning the cool sum of €29,345 each in the midweek draw. One of the nearly €30 k prizes was won by a player in Laois who bought their ticket in Portlaoise.

The player chose their numbers at the Applegreen service station on the town's Dublin Road. It's know to many as it's just across the road from Portlaoise hospital.

The National Lottery are appealing to players to check their tickets carefully and have today revealed the selling locations where each of the 26 tickets were purchased.

The largest winners from Wednesday night’s draw who all matched five numbers are advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe. Each of the winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday 1st December draw were: 01, 08, 14, 33, 38, 40 and the Bonus was 30.

Since the €19.06 million jackpot was capped on Saturday 2nd October, 209 Lotto players have benefited to the tune of over €15.8 million from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers. The additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.

See the table below for a rundown of locations:

* Lotto Match 5 prize winners on Wednesday 1st December 2021 (26 winners of €29,345)

Cork

Online/www.lottery.ie

Cork

Top Oil Service Station, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork

Cork

Field’s SuperValu, Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Donegal

EuroSpar, Ramelton, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Donegal

Centra/Topaz, Main Street, Muff, Co. Donegal

Donegal

Atlantic Stores, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

Dublin

Petrogas Service Station, Knocklyon, Churchtown, Dublin 14.

Dublin

Online/www.lottery.ie

Dublin

Online/www.lottery.ie

Dublin

An Post, Rathfarnham Village, Dublin 14

Dublin

Daybreak, James’ Street, Dublin 8

Galway

Centra, Forster Street, Galway City

Laois

Applegreen, Dublin Road, Portlaoise

Limerick

Dunnes Stores, Parkway Shopping Centre, Limerick City

Limerick

Ryan’s Centra Supermarket, Raheen Roundabout, Limerick City

Meath

Londis, Abbeylands, Navan, Co. Meath

Meath

Gala, Beauparc, Navan, Co. Meath

Meath

Tesco, Fairyhouse, Rathoath, Co. Meath.

Meath

Supervalu, Rathoath, Co. Meath

Roscommon

Lidl Castlerea, Co. Meath

Tipperary

Woodview Service Station, Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Waterford

Mulhearns Foodstore, Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford

Westmeath

Als Discount Party Store, Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Westmeath

Daybreak, Moyleroe, Delvin, Co. Westmeath

Wexford

Knockavilla Filling Station, Knockavilla, Co. Wexford.

Wicklow

Centra, Church Road, Greystones, Co. Wicklow