Courageous Laois cervical cancer campaigner loses battle against disease

The death has been announced of a Laois woman, Rosheen (Roxy) Phelan, who was a part of a national campaign group founded to raise awareness of cervical cancer provide support and advice to those with the disease.

Roxy passed away peacefully at home in Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix on Thursday, February 17 in the presence of her family after a long illness bravely borne. Roxy leaves behind loving and heart broken husband and soulmate Jason, her loving and amazing sons Cathal and Setanta.

Roxy, who is originally from Rathdowney, was first diagnosed in 2017 with stage 1B2 Cervical Cancer. She went through various treatments and some time later later it was believed that she had beaten cancer.

However, a routine scan in 2019 revealed that it had returned. By 2021 Roxy has persevered on palliative chemotherapy which fought back some of the cancer and she was then put on to the Pembrolizumab to try to prevent the remaining cancer from spreading.

She lived life a fully as possible with her family and also joined the Cervical Cancer Awareness Ireland (CCAI). Working with this group, Roxy has provided valuable information, a shoulder to lean on and a firm friendship for many many women who have been unfortunate enough to struck by cervical cancer.

However, her health had badly deteriorated in late 2021. This led to a big fundraising campaign to fund further treatment on a clinical trial. It was called Roxy’s Miracle, Finding A Clinical Trial For Roxy. More than €30,000 was raised from various fundraisers in Abbeyleix and beyond. A big weekend of events in the Laois town in November 2021 played a big part in raising the funds to give Roxy another chance at life

Many tributes have already been paid by on RIP.ie while Cervical Cancer Awareness Ireland paid tribute on its facebook page.

"It comes with sadness and immense grief to announce the passing of our beautiful, kind and inspiring Admin Roxy Phelan...Many of you would have had conversations and contact with Roxy in the past as she was always a very present and active admin and even though she was fighting her own battle, she would always go above and beyond to find answers to your questions and always eager to lend a shoulder when needed.

"Some of us were lucky enough call Roxy a friend or even a best friend and to say she will be missed is a massive understatement.

"If you would like to join us by lighting a candle and saying a prayer for our gracious friend then that would be greatly appreciated and if you would like to share a picture of your candle then we can take the images and make a card for Roxy's family so they can take pride in seeing how many lives their wife and Mammy touched within this group.

"We will love you and miss you forever Roxy, thank you for your help, your kindness, your hours spent researching for answers and all the laughs and side splitting giggles. Rest easy now our angel, your fight is finally over," the said.

Apart from her beloved husband and sons, her death notice said Roxy is also deeply missed by her loving sister Victoria and partner Lori, ever caring father-in-law Ger, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Aaron and Mark, sisters-in-law Debbie and Nicole and nephew Charlie, all extended relatives and especially her ever supporting and wonderful circle of friends and neighbours and the special people she met on her journey who loved and cared for Roxy.

A public reposal takes place in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Sunday, February 20 at 6pm with recital of the Rosary at 7pm.

Her remains will be removed from her residence on Monday at 11.40 am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2.20pm Service.

Family flowers only by request.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/.webcam