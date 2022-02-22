Joker search resumes in Laois community

Find the Joker is a fortnightly fundraising initiative by Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association/Tidy Towns and Borris-in-Ossory Santa Claus Club.

Due to the Covid pandemic the running of the draws had to be suspended but with restrictions lifted, the fundraiser is resuming.

The jackpot now stands at €400 and increases by €40 fortnightly if not won. Entry Fee to select where you think the Joker resides between 1 and 53 is €2. The resumption of draws will now take place on Wednesday March 2 in Kelly’s Bar at 9pm and will continue on every second Wednesday.

Envelopes to participate in the game are available at Kelly’s Bar, Ad Fuels/Daybreak/Post Office, Sals Diner, Drennans Quality Meats (all on Main Street in Borris-in-Ossory), from committee members and supporters of both organisations. Completed envelopes can be deposited in any of the purpose built boxes which have been installed in the three business premises.

Thanks is extended to all venues for their kindness to allow the draws to be promoted and conducted on their premises. Full details, results and rules of the game are available on the Facebook pages of both organisations (Borris Tidy Towns and Borris-in-Ossory Santa Claus Club), on posters in all shops or from any members of both organisations. Please support this fundraiser for your community.

Thanks for your continued Support. Numbers unavailable: 2, 6, 7, 27 and 44.