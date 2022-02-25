Laois teaching graduate wins top academic award

A Laois graduate has won of the most prestigious awards that can be handed out to primary school teaching students by the country's biggest teaching trade union.
Congratulations to Katie Kilmartin, Longford, Camross who graduated recently from DCU with a Masters in Primary Education. Katie also received the prestigious Vere Foster gold medal award which marks fantastic achievement.
The Vere Foster medal is awarded by the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) to the student obtaining the highest mark in Teaching Practice and/or Curriculum areas of education. Vere Foster was the first INTO president.
Her graduation and award of the medal marks a proud moment for her loving parents Des and Patricia.
