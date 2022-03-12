Laois communities urged to tap into €15 mill community centre fund

Laois communities have been urged to tap into a new mult-million euro fund available to overhaul their halls and community buidings.

The Government’s New Community Centres Investment Fund has €15 million for the upgrade and refurbishment of community buildings across the country.

Under this new fund groups and organisations based in both towns and villages can apply for grants ranging from €10,000 to €300,000.

Laois Offaly TD Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming, welcomed the money and urged communities in Laois to take advantage of its benefit.

"There are many community centres and halls throughout Co Laois that can benefit directly from this new grant scheme. I encourage all committees in Laois involved who have a community centre or hall in their area to apply for this funding, details of which will be published later this month.

"We have seen funds being granted to various sport organisations, community and volunteer groups in Laois in recent times so I am pleased to see this new investment is specific to our Community Centres.

"This funding is for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centre buildings, which can include for example necessary repair works, extensions, fire safety measures, small or large scale projects.

"We have seen over the years the importance of community spirit and our centres provide the meeting place for so many in our towns and villages for example, offering sports facilities, Bingo, ICA committees and many many more.

"This new grant scheme is specifically available to community halls, parish halls, ICA halls and other community centres and halls operated by local committees," he said.

The money is part of €150 million package designed to transform rural towns, villages and communities throughout 2022 announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Applications for funding are set to open in March 2022. There will be three categories of support. Category 1 closes on 30th June and Category 2 & 3 close on 31st July.

Announcing the new initiative, Minister Humphreys said: “If the Pandemic taught us one thing, it’s that we all have discovered the true meaning of ‘community’. That’s why I am delighted today to announce the new ‘Community Centres Investment Fund 2022.

"I am making available €15 million which will support the refurbishment and upgrade of community buildings across the country.

"Does your local Community Centre or Parish Hall need an upgrade or facelift? Does your local community need financial support to carry out fire safety or other necessary repair works? Then this Fund is designed to support you.

"The new Fund will provide grants for small and large-scale projects and help us to provide focal points for communities as they come back together. I will publish details on how local community groups can apply for this funding later this month,” she said.

