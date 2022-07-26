IN PICTURES: Laois community hosts brilliant family festival. Photo: Alf Harvey
A Laois community held a lovely family festival last weekend, with the focus on kids during the day and adults that night.
Killeen Community Group on the Laois Kildare border held their event on Saturday, July 23.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express to capture the fun.
