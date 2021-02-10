WATCH: Breakdancing Laois pharmacist in Jerusalema dance craze

A breakdancing pharmacist in Laois has just completely ramped up the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The worldwide TikTok craze is being picked up across Laois and Ireland, since the Garda Síochána made it their own with Irish dancing and Ireland's stunning scenery thrown it. Watch that here.

St Brigid's HSE nursing home in Shaen did theirs a few days ago...

Followed by Argos in Portlaoise...

But now McElwee's Totalhealth pharmacy group has added a new twist, literally.

Pharmacist Dermot Donaghy had some hidden dance moves just waiting to shine.

Watch their video with staff from all three outlets in Portlaoise and Mountmellick joining in the craic. Dermot makes his debut halfway through...

Pharmacist Peter McElwee owns the family run business begun by his dad Jim who also makes a special appearance.

“We were so happy to make a video that brought a few smiles - for all our customers and our brilliant staff too! Special thanks to our director Liam Dunne - who I hope stays with us as a pharmacist! Also to my break-dancing brother in law Pharmacist Dermot Donaghy, and to a very persuasive Helen Kearney who got us all in the mode! Thanks to all our brilliant staff who went above an beyond despite being as busy as they are, and special shout to Jim McElwee who made a dance appearance after a little persuasion,” he said.