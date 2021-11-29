Search

29 Nov 2021

WATCH: Magic moment as Mountmellick Christmas Tree lights up again

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The famous Mountmellick Christmas tree has lit up for the 66th year.

The 60 foot tree in the Laois town is actually a metal structure with real branches, intricate light sequences and a huge crib underneath, all cared for by a local volunteer committee and Mountmellick Employment Resource workers.

This year many people chose to watch the lighting up moment online, and the committee have made this lovely video so everyone can share the magic moment.

The committee have also thanked a local woman who climbed up the tree personally this year to fix the lights.

Aoife Lynch is the daughter of Ger and niece of Brian, the two men who epitomise Christmas in Mountmellick having worked on the Christmas Tree and Santa's visit almost all of their lives, now both recently retired from their duties.

"As you know, we lit the tree on Friday night. However, now that Ger has retired, haven’t you wondered who is the wizard behind it? Well, if you pardon this pun “little apples don’t fall far from the tree”, because Aoife Lynch makes the magic happen these days. Yes, we have many other volunteers who help us, but it’s our committee member, Aoife who voluntarily constructed all the light sequences, even mending them once in situ (60 feet up- YIKES!). Though that’s quite a height to scale, she didn’t lick her fearlessness and determination off the ground (punny again, we know).

"So, we just felt like celebrating this woman. She’s so humble and self-deprecating, she will NOT be happy with us for shining a fairy light on her. We stopped short of a big pic of her, but look closely and you’ll see a specially commissioned little bauble with her masked face on it. Despite knowing her way around this tree, she can’t remove this one! Meas mór, Aoife and thanks from all of us!," the Mountmellick Christmas Tree committee said on their social media page.

In Pictures: Portlaoise Festive Market sparks Christmas season in Laois

In Pictures: Laois Offaly Christmas festivities at Portarlington lights switch on

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media