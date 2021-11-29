WATCH: Magic moment as Mountmellick Christmas Tree lights up again

The famous Mountmellick Christmas tree has lit up for the 66th year.

The 60 foot tree in the Laois town is actually a metal structure with real branches, intricate light sequences and a huge crib underneath, all cared for by a local volunteer committee and Mountmellick Employment Resource workers.

This year many people chose to watch the lighting up moment online, and the committee have made this lovely video so everyone can share the magic moment.

The committee have also thanked a local woman who climbed up the tree personally this year to fix the lights.

Aoife Lynch is the daughter of Ger and niece of Brian, the two men who epitomise Christmas in Mountmellick having worked on the Christmas Tree and Santa's visit almost all of their lives, now both recently retired from their duties.

"As you know, we lit the tree on Friday night. However, now that Ger has retired, haven’t you wondered who is the wizard behind it? Well, if you pardon this pun “little apples don’t fall far from the tree”, because Aoife Lynch makes the magic happen these days. Yes, we have many other volunteers who help us, but it’s our committee member, Aoife who voluntarily constructed all the light sequences, even mending them once in situ (60 feet up- YIKES!). Though that’s quite a height to scale, she didn’t lick her fearlessness and determination off the ground (punny again, we know).

"So, we just felt like celebrating this woman. She’s so humble and self-deprecating, she will NOT be happy with us for shining a fairy light on her. We stopped short of a big pic of her, but look closely and you’ll see a specially commissioned little bauble with her masked face on it. Despite knowing her way around this tree, she can’t remove this one! Meas mór, Aoife and thanks from all of us!," the Mountmellick Christmas Tree committee said on their social media page.