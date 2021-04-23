FRIDAY FLASHBACK: WATCH: The last championship meeting between Laois and Wexford

Laois and Wexford will be seeing plenty of each other this year as they will meet in the first round of the league on May 9 before clashing in the opening round of the Leinster senior hurling championship later in the Summer.

The last time the sides met in the championship was in 2017 with Wexford winning out on a scoreline of 3-25 to 1-17. The game was played in O'Moore Park and it saw Davy Fitzgerald confined to the stands as the Wexford boss and Tipperary native Eamonn Kelly in charge of the Laois men.

Laois were gallant on the day but Wexford had too much firepower with the O'Moore County finishing the game with 13 men after Cha Dwyer and Willie Dunphy saw red.

Sit back and watch the highlights of that game as shown on the Sunday Game that night

READ ALSO: National league fixtures announced