Easter snow on the cards as weather forecaster warns of a return of artic weather

Easter snow is on the cards as the cold air looks set to be make a return and it is not an April Fool's joke.

So predicts Met Éireann's official weather partner in the UK. In its new 10 day forecast, the Met Office says there will be 'occasional' signs of spring over the next week and half but a change is on the cards at Easter.

Easter Sunday falls on April 1 this year - April's Fool's Day.

At the end of next week it is going to start to feel much colder again heading into the Easter weekend and we could even see in some places some Easter Snow," said Aiden McGivern.

He said there would be a big contrast in weather over the next ten days with milder weather to start.

However, the polar weather system which caused the Beast from the East from early March is expected to push cold weather down from across the UK and Ireland.

The UK Met Office predicts that will it will not be as cold as the previous two cold episodes in March.

A return of the cold snap would be caused by, ironically, a warning of air of the north pole.

Met Éireann and the Met Office predicted a weaks of cold weather when the event happened in February.

Short term forecast

Thursday morning will be dry in the east, but rain will become widespread over the western half of the country and the wet weather will spread countrywide in the afternoon, continuing into the evening. Highest temperatures will reach 8 to 10 degrees in gusty south to southwest winds.

Thursday night

Further spells of rain overnight, heavy at times and turning more showery later. Turning colder as strong west to northwest winds set in. Lowest temperatures 2 to 6 degrees.

Friday will bring bright spells with further showers or rain, heavy in northern parts during the morning. Blustery west to northwest winds will ease by early afternoon. Highest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.

Friday night will become dry in most places, apart from a few showers in the North and West. In light West to Northwest winds it will turn very cold with a widespread frost as temperatures dip to between 0 and minus 2 degrees. A few mist and fog patches may form also.

Saturday will bring good sunshine and some scattered rain or hail showers in moderate Westerly winds. Temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees at best and frost is likely to form on Saturday night.

Sunday will also bring sunny spells and a scattering of showers spreading from the West. Highest temperatures 7 to 10 degrees in moderate Westerly winds.

At the moment heavy rain looks set to move in from the Atlantic on Sunday night with the early days of next week continuing unsettled with areas of low pressure bringing in further rain or showers.