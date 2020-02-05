WATCH 10 DAY FORECAST Storm Ciara to be followed by sleet, snow and hail and possibly another storm

Storm Ciara will be swept across the Atlantic from in just 24 hours by 260 miles per hour winds in a powerful jet stream before it Hits Ireland this weekend according to Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner.

The Met Office in the UK delivered the latest on the storm in its ten-day forecast which also warns that the jet stream will drag cold weather into Ireland and Britain early next week after Ciara passes. It forecasts that there will be wintry weather including snow in the second front between Sunday and Tuesday.

And it doesn't end there. The Met Office is closely watching a third unsettled weather front that could hit during the second part of next week bringing more damaging impacts.

Beyond that, the weather is going to stay unsettled into next week.

The root of the weather is a very cold area of air over North America.

