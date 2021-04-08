WATCH Work starts to secure derelict Portlaoise shopping centre

Work is underway to secure the derelict Centrepoint shopping centre in Portlaoise which has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Laois County Council has confirmed that a notice was served last week on the owner and work has commenced securing the overall site.

So far, additional huge concrete barriers have been installed at the Mountrath Road entrance with metal support for fencing also installed. A metal gate has also been erected with red and white cordon tape running the full with of the entrance.

Council officials and County Laois Fire and Rescue Service inspected the buildings and property at the end of March after disused prefabs were gutted in a fire.

The buildings have been empty for more than a decade during which time they have been extensively vandalised.

The site has already been declared vacant but has also been designated as an opportunity site for development.