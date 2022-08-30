Search

30 Aug 2022

WATCH: Electric Picnic could get even bigger - promotor Melvin Benn

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

30 Aug 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Electric Picnic has revealed their bigger site for the largest capacity crowd yet, but it could keep growing, according to promotor Melvin Benn.

Speaking to media who previewed the Laois based festival this Tuesday, Mr Benn said the demand is there to expand Electric Picnic even more from the 70,000 set to arrive in Laois from Thursday onwards.

"There's a lot of demand to come to Electric Picnic in Ireland and I want to satisfy that. I want to keep the spirit of the picnic and I think I do that pretty well with all the creative parts of the picnic. But ultimately if there is more demand I would like to satisfy that," he said.

The early bird entries on Thursday are doubled to 20,000 ticketholders, which he said will mean traffic plans "should work exactly as they have done in the past".

IN PICTURES: Electric Picnic site in Laois all set for the pinicers

Picnic goers urged to bring togs to Laois venue

Met Éireann tweets Electric Picnic weather charts - Be Prepared

Met Éireann has tweeted out weather charts for the next seven days which give an idea of what the forecast will be for the Electric Picnic. WATCH BELOW.

He describes their relationship with licencers Laois County Council as "harmonious" and says that the Electric Youth scheme, giving Laois musicians a chance to play, will continue into the future.

"The picnic always works hard with the local community here in Stradbally and Laois so we are 100% committed to that," he said.

Electric Picnic 2022 takes place from Friday to Sunday, September 2 to 4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media