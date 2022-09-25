WATCH: Lovely Laois the place to be for the wonderful Ploughing Championships

What a wonderful three days nearly 300,000 people from Ireland and an other parts of the world had in Laois when Anna May McHugh and the National Ploughing Association staged the National and World Ploughing Championships at home in Ratheniska.
Laois photographer has been covering the event for decades for the NPA and the Leinster Express and he was there again with his finger on the button at the right time for the Express / Laois Live. Watch the musical slideshow of pictures from the event which ran from September 20 to 23.
