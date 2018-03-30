WATCH: Good Friday drinking ban in Portlaoise 2017 - the last day ever of sacred shutdown

Many Laois pubs opened their doors this morning for the first time ever on Good Friday.

Last year, the Leinster Express recorded the video above on the last ever time that pubs were forced to close on Good Friday and there was little sign of life on Portlaoise's Main St.

It is a historic day as many of the town's pubs have opened their doors for the first time.

Moloney's pub in Mountmellick announced last week that it would keep the tradition alive and keep the doors closed today.

Kavanagh's Pub in Portlaoise acknowledged the strange feeling of opening the front door on Good Friday.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, tweeted his thoughts on the day.

I’ve no intention of going near a Public house on Good Friday but I’m sure there are loads of others with a completely different view so enjoy if that’s your tipple....& don’t drive... — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) March 30, 2018

