WATCH: Good Friday drinking ban in Portlaoise 2017 - the last day ever of sacred shutdown

All was quiet in Portlaoise as the town's pubs were all shut for the last Good Friday closing ever in Ireland

By Conor Ganly

By Conor Ganly

Many Laois pubs opened their doors this morning for the first time ever on Good Friday.

Last year, the Leinster Express recorded the video above on the last ever time that pubs were forced to close on Good Friday and there was little sign of life on Portlaoise's Main St.

It is a historic day as many of the town's pubs have opened their doors for the first time.

Moloney's pub in Mountmellick announced last week that it would keep the tradition alive and keep the doors closed today.

Kavanagh's Pub in Portlaoise acknowledged the strange feeling of opening the front door on Good Friday.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, tweeted his thoughts on the day.  

Did the pubs in your town decide to open or close? What to you think of the change, does it effect you? Let us know in the comments on Facebook or Tweet us @Laoisnews!

