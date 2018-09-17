WATCH: Laois bride to star on RTÉ series Say Yes to the Dress

Wedding planner Peter Kelly, aka Franc, returns to the small screen with new episodes of Say Yes to the Dress Ireland tonight, alongside a Laois bride.

The unmissable series follows 30 brides from all over Ireland looking to find their perfect dress and Sinead Bannon from Portarlington is set to star on the first episode.

Sinead married Kris in August. Kris was so stressed about Sinead not having her wedding dress, that he applied on her behalf and in an unusual twist, Sinead brought Kris along to see some of the dress options.

Describing Sinead as extremely indecisive, Kris believes Franc is the only person that will get Sinead to say YES to the dress. No pressure Franc! How long will Franc allow Kris to stay on the couch? Only time will tell!

Sinead is second up on the show on television on RTE 2, Monday night, September 17.

Cameras follow the brides through the ‘bridal salon’ as they try on all the imaginable styles, colours and patterns of dresses before they face their families and friends in the hope that they will say YES to the dress.

This five-part series has a few surprises in store including an opinionated father of the bride and a worried fiancé thrown into the mix.

In tonight’s opening episode, the three brides wedding day is fast approaching and they still haven’t found their dream gown! Franc and the consultants work with each of the brides helping them Say Yes to the Dress on the big day.

Over 3,500 dresses from all over the world await the new group of brides-to-be and their entourages at Vows Bridal Store in Cork. Franc and the bridal consultants; Vows Owner, Mary O’Dowling, along with Janice O’Leary, Denise O’Riordian and Ciara O’Dowling will meet brides from all over the country in search of their dream dresses.

The first appointment for bridal consultant Denise is with 33-year-old Orla Keane from the Arran Islands who is getting married this month. With two small children at home, her sisters join her only free day to find her wedding gown.

Sinead from Laois will be up second and upstairs, Janice meets 32-year-old Abby Ho from Cork. This appointment will be a challenge! Abby is getting married in four months’ time, she’s got a budget of €500 maximum and she is joined by her five very opinionated sisters. But the biggest challenge: before today Abby had tried over 50 wedding dresses and said no to them all.

